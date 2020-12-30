The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic wiped out many high school sports seasons before they even started and stopped a few just as they were getting interesting, but high school athletes from the Abingtons still managed to create some special accomplishments in 2020.

The Abington Heights cross country program was a sample of a team performance that could have only happened in 2020.

Prevented from competing for a Lackawanna League title, the Abington Heights cross country teams ran a non-league schedule, making themselves eligible for district competition where they won three of four possible District 2 Class 3A Championships to send both full teams to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Cross Country Championships in Hershey.

Abington Heights followed up an unbeaten regular season by winning both the boys and girls team championships. Abby Marion also claimed an individual gold medal.

Uncertainty surrounded the team during a fall sports season in which the Abington Heights School Board and superintendent Mike Mahon chose not to let the school’s teams compete in contact sports.

That left just golf and tennis competing in the Lackawanna League while the cross country teams were approved to compete only if they used a staggered start format to compare results by team rather than have runners starting in a crowd and racing each other around the course.

Other Lackawanna League schools chose to run dual meets in traditional formats, so Abington Heights was not included in the league schedule.

As the Comets went through their season, there were times when it was unclear if District 2 and the PIAA would consider them eligible and if the school administration would let them compete among a larger field of runners on the district level.

After getting both approvals, the Abington Heights teams ran to district titles and a chance to compete in Hershey where the PIAA chose to separate the field into different groups, similar in concept to how the school had chosen staggered starts for its meets.

Getting to the state meet seemed like an unlikely conclusion for much of the Abington Heights cross country season.

Scranton Prep produced an uncommon result in the fall. The Cavaliers achieved the ultimate high school goal when they became the first District 2 school to win a state team golf championship.

Abingtons resident Matthew Tressler, who had lost in a sudden-death playoff for the individual Class 2A title, was part of the state team title.

The school year featured a continuation of the Abington Heights-Scranton Prep rivalries at the top of the standings in boys and girls basketball as well as boys golf and girls tennis, with the schools finishing 1-2 in all four.

A school-by-school look at the other top accomplishments from 2020:

ABINGTON HEIGHTS

The best state finish by a Comets team came from another that did not win a league title.

Abington Heights was fifth in the state in Class 3A team golf after finishing second to Scranton Prep in Lackawanna League Division 1, but winning the district title for big schools.

Bella Peters duplicated Abby Marion’s achievement, winning a district championships individually as a singles player and leading girls tennis to the Class 3A team title.

Before having its streak of 13 straight boys basketball state tournament appearances come to an end, Abington Heights won the Lackawanna League Division 1 title.

The girls basketball team finished second in the division and District 2, but posted a 20-win season and a first-round state tournament victory.

LACKAWANNA TRAIL

Sophomore Michael Bluhm and freshmen Deegan Ross and Ethan Lee won individual titles while leading Lackawanna Trail to first place in the District 2 Class 2A Wrestling Championships.

The Lions were also unbeaten Lackawanna League division champions in both wrestling (Division 2) and golf (Division 4).

SCRANTON PREP

Players from the Abingtons filled six of the seven spots in the lineup for the girls tennis team that went unbeaten all the way to the state semifinals in Class 2A, winning Lackawanna League and District 2 titles along the way.

With varying levels of contributions from Abington residents, the Scranton Prep athletic program had another successful year.

Scranton Prep was 27-0 in girls basketball when the Lackawanna Division 1 and District 2 Class 4A champions were stopped three steps short of a state championship when the tournament could not be completed.

Like the boys golf, girls tennis and girls basketball teams, the Classics girls swimming team also swept league and district titles.

Scranton Prep also won district championships in boys basketball and girls golf.