Local high schools continue to make progress toward a winter sports season.

Teams at Abington Heights and Scranton Prep returned to practice while Lackawanna Trail began official practices for the first time Monday.

The teams were all approved to do so by the combination of a moves by Gov. Tom Wolf Dec. 30 and superintendents of Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association schools made earlier in the day Monday.

Gov. Wolf officially cleared the way for teams all around the state to resume practice when, during a Wednesday afternoon press conference, he confirmed that the ban on extracurricular activities at schools was being lifted, as scheduled, Monday morning at 8.

Wolf ordered the shutdown of sports, along with in-person dining, gyms and many entertainment businesses, effective Dec. 20 at 12:01 a.m. as part of the efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus. He said during the press conference that the action did as intended, creating a plateau in what had been rising COVID-19 case counts, despite taking place during the holidays when more people were planning to be on the move and gathering with extended families.

“This does not mean we’re out of the woods,” Wolf said while explaining that restrictions in place prior to Dec. 20 would still be in effect.

Those restrictions will include spectator limits at indoor events and face coverings for athletes other than swimmers.

Wolf’s action made it so the actual final decision on whether to restart practices fell with each school.

Superintendents of LIAA schools met to consider options and, after discussing a possible delay of an additional week, decided to move forward with practices for those schools that were ready.

The superintendents also agreed to keep their target date of beginning league play at Jan. 21, to require masks for practice and events in basketball and wrestling, and to leave the handling of spectators up to each individual school to set policies.

Some schools in District 2 will begin competition this weekend, but local schools will not be in action yet as they first meet their minimum practice requirements.

More meetings this week for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic, District 2 and the LIAA will continue to set schedules and other parameters for regular season and postseason play this winter.