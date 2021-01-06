🔊 Listen to this

Bob Bessoir, who coached the University of Scranton men’s basketball team for 29 years, passed away at his Abingtons home Dec. 30. He was 88.

The legendary coach led the Royals two National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III national championships.

“Coach Bess was an icon, a legend, a mentor, and most importantly, a great friend to so many,” Scranton Director of Athletics Dave Martin said.

Bessoir first came to the University of Scranton from New Jersey in 1951. He returned to the school as a coach and built the program into an NCAA Division III power, not only winning national titles in 1976 and 1983, but also reaching the championship game in 1988 and the Final Four in 1977.

Of course, there were the national championships and the numerous other outstanding teams, but there was also his outgoing personality that included confident predictions and eye-catching fashion on the sidelines.

In his coaching career, Bessoir led the Royals to 554 victories and picked up his second national title with his son, Billy, leading the way. Bessoir guided the Royals to 18 NCAA tournament appearances, 14 Middle Atlantic Conference titles and to 13 seasons of at least 20 wins.

Twice, Bessoir was named national Coach of the Year – 1983 and 1992 – and he was a four-time Middle Atlantic Conference Coach of the Year. He’s a 1976 inductee into the school’s Wall of Fame, and he’s a member of six other halls of fame, including the Pennsylvania State Sports Hall of Fame.

Bessoir’s career at the University, however, started long before he took as coach of the men’s basketball program in 1972.

The 6-foot-6 forward out of Jersey City, N.J. played four seasons of basketball for the Royals (1951-55), finishing his career with 1,078 points and 838 rebounds.

Bessoir’s final college game saw him pull down a school-record 43 rebounds in a 78-76 victory over rival King’s College on March 5, 1955.

After a stint in the military upon graduation, Bessoir returned to his alma mater in 1958. During a career that touched seven decades, he served in a variety of roles, such as acting director of athletics, head men’s tennis coach, head baseball coach, professor of physical education and director of the National Youth Sports Program.

Memorial services for Bessoir will be announced at a later date.