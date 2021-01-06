Abington Heights will rely on three experienced seniors 6-foot-4 or taller to lead the way as it tries to defend its Lackawanna League Division 1 boys basketball title and return to the state playoffs after missing out for the first time in 14 years.

“Like any other year, we just want to compete for league and district titles and get into states,” veteran Comets coach Ken Bianchi said. “Everything else is gravy.”

This season, however, is not like any other season.

For the first time, the Comets did not play any games in December.

They were idle, even from practice, at the beginning and end of the month before returning to the court Monday.

Practices are being conducted with social distancing still in place as well as with players wearing masks.

The social distance will eventually have to disappear for the team to play defense and pursue rebounds in game action, but the masks are expected to be part of the competition when the season begins.

The limited practice and conditions under which they are being conducted has kept Bianchi from making too many decisions about the roster as a whole and the starting lineup specifically.

Returning starters Harry Johnson and Kyle Nealon, as well as key reserve Jacob Anderson, however, all figure to be prominent in the team’s plans.

“We’re still a work in progress and it’s a large group right now,” Bianchi said.

Johnson, a 6-5 forward, and Nealon, a 6-4 guard/forward, were the team’s second- and third-leading scorers last season.

Anderson, a 6-4 forward/guard, was the first player off the bench in most situations for a team that went 11-2 in the division and 17-8 overall.