Step one in the process of rebuilding the Lackawanna Trail girls basketball program appears to be already taking place under first-year coach Joel Nietz.

The Lady Lions have expanded their roster to 13 players, making it more feasible to play junior varsity games and prepare for the future at the same time they are trying to make current improvements on the varsity level.

There are signs of a possible improvement at the top of the program as well with three full-time starters returning along with two part-timers from a season ago when Lackawanna Trail went 4-8 in Lackawanna League Division 4 and 5-17 overall.

Amaralis Thiel, Megan Gatto and Kassidy Kostick are back after finishing as the team’s top three scorers last season.

Thiel is a 5-foot-4 junior guard. Gatto, a 5-6 junior, and Kostick, a 5-6 senior, are also guards.

Nadia Toth, a 5-10 sophomore, is the most experienced forward and one of the two other players who made spot starts last season while providing bench support. Abby Wilson, a 5-6 senior guard, is the other experienced returnee.

Junior Emma Oswald is trying to land a spot at forward while forward/guard Mackenzie Schirg and guard Gretchen Rejrat are the two competing for the most immediate playing time out of a group of seven freshmen who are bolstering the roster.

The other freshmen are guards Zoey Wright, Samantha Duffy and Chloe Van Fleet and forwards Kaira Nichols and 5-11 Ella Axtell.

“We are focused on daily improvement,” said Nietz, who led the Lackawanna Trail boys golf team to a division title in the fall in just his second season coaching that team. “The girls have been working to improve in all areas.”

Lackawanna Trail is one of the last teams in District 2 to get started this winter. The Lady Lions had not held an official practice until all schools returned Jan. 4 from the three-week shutdown mandated by Gov. Tom Wolf as part of COVID-19 precautions.

The Lady Lions first two scheduled games in the division are Jan. 21 at home against Mountain View and Jan. 25 at preseason favorite Montrose. Both games are uncertain because the Mountain View School Board had previously said its teams could not play outside Susquehanna County and Montrose’s team started this week in quarantine.

Lackawanna Trail’s hopes of moving up in Division 4 include some challenges. Every team except Susquehanna, which is on a 37-game division winning streak, returns at least three starters.

Nietz has previous basketball head coaching experience at Clarks Summit University.