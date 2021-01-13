🔊 Listen to this

With her senior basketball season rapidly approaching, Clair Marion finalized her plans for where to study and play in college.

The Abington Heights senior guard/forward made her commitment Friday to continue her academic and athletic careers as a pre-health major at Dickinson College in Carlisle.

Marion is already a three-time letterwinner and two-time, all-star with the Lady Comets.

“I chose Dickinson because it’s an excellent academic school,” said Marion, who said the commitment to play on the college level moves her a step closer to something she has wanted to do “since grade school.”

Abington Heights, which is tentatively scheduled to begin its coronavirus-delayed season Jan. 21, at home against Scranton, has played in District 2 championship games and state tournaments in each of Marion’s three seasons on the team.

Marion joins teammate Rachel McDonald, who has committed to Misericordia University, as seniors on the team who plan to play at strong National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III programs.

“I got to visit my top three schools, so I was really happy about that,” said Marion, who selected Dickinson over Drew and DeSales.

Marion led Abington Heights in scoring each of the past two seasons. She has also developed her game through AAU teams at Riverfront Sports in Scranton, first on JB Hoops, then this past season with a 25-4 NEPA Elite Clark 17U team on which she ranked third in steals.

Dickinson, a Centennial Conference member, was 16-11 in 2019-20.

For now, Marion’s concentration is on her final season at Abington Heights.

“I’m very excited,” Marion said. “I can’t wait.”