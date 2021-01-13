The return of four regular starters, including two from the Abingtons, makes Scranton Prep the top threat to unseat Abington Heights as Lackawanna League Division 1 boys basketball champion.

Gavin Bednarz, a 5-foot-11 senior, and Andrew Ferguson, a 6-1 junior, both started last season when the Cavaliers won their fifth straight District 2 Class 4A championship after finishing second to the Comets in Lackawanna Division 1.

Matt Cobb, a 6-3 junior, is another player from the Abingtons who has some experience.

“We are very excited about this year’s team,” said Scranton Prep coach Andrew Kettel, an Abingtons resident and former Lackawanna Trail coach. “We return five players who all started games and played major minutes last season.

“We will lean on our seniors for leadership and experience, so we can get some help from our underclassmen as the season progresses.”

Scranton Prep finished 19-8 overall last season.