George Tinsley played more minutes than any National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I men’s basketball freshman in the last 15 years.

The Abington Heights graduate started every Binghamton University game for a season and a half while averaging almost 38 minutes of playing time before exiting after just 4:16 of Sunday’s game against the University of Vermont.

A sprained ankle suffered in what turned out to be the struggling team’s worst loss of the season led to Tinsley’s status being uncertain for games in the weekend ahead.

Tinsley made his only shot and grabbed two defensive rebounds before leaving with Binghamton trailing, 7-5. Tinsley was injured while controlling a rebound.

Vermont went on to throttle Binghamton, 84-44.

The Bearcats dropped to 1-7 in the America East Conference and 1-10 overall.

Tinsley had just two points – on 1-for-7 shooting – while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out two assists in Saturday’s 74-60 loss in the first of two straight games against the defending conference champs.

The 6-foot-6 sophomore forward is averaging 7.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Becky Burke’s first season as a Division I head coach has also included its share of struggles.

The University of South Carolina Upstate women have lost their last six to fall to 1-7 in the Big South Conference and 3-10 overall.

Presbyterian College defeated USC Upstate, 60-50 and 66-53, in a weekend series. The Spartans lost their previous game, 54-52, to Longwood College.

On the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics level, top-ranked Indiana Wesleyan University suffered its first loss of the season.

Grace University defeated Indiana Wesleyan, 91-87, Jan. 6, then the Wildcats just got past 16th-ranked Faulkner University, 84-82, in their next outing to leave their records at 6-1 in the Crossroads League and 18-1 overall.

Seth Maxwell, a 7-foot junior center from Abington Heights, had 18 points and six rebounds in the loss, then 15 points and eight rebounds against Faulkner.

Maxwell went 7-for-8 in the most recent game, leaving him 30-for-45 (66.7 percent) from the floor in the last three games. He is averaging 16.2 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 59.3 percent.

Evan Maxwell, Seth’s older brother, scored a combined 42 points in two British Basketball League games.

Maxwell scored a team-high 23 points when the Newcastle Eagles fell to the London Lions, 109-89, in a first-place battle Friday.

Newcastle defeated the Leicester Riders, 76-71, to advance to the final of the BBL Cup, a separate bracket competition held in conjunction with the regular season.

Maxwell had 19 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday’s win.