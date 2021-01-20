🔊 Listen to this

At around the same time Keith Youtz was returning to try to reverse a decline in the once powerful Lackawanna Trail wrestling program, a group of the sport’s enthusiasts within the community had youngsters growing up together.

“There’s a close group of wrestling parents who have kids around the same age,” Youtz said. “They do things together – like vacations. They’re all good friends and they’re wrestling families.”

Youtz returned to Lackawanna Trail for the 2013-14 season. While the Lions were winning just about half their matches in the league and overall over the next half-dozen seasons, help was on the way from the boys in a thriving junior club.

They arrived last season and, even with a heavily freshman lineup, the Lions won their first regular-season championship in two decades. Lackawanna Trail added the team scoring title at the Class 2A district individual championships to its Lackawanna League Division 2 title.

“I knew those kids were here six or eight years before they came up and then we worked with them in junior high, too,” said Youtz, who has 34 years experience as a head and assistant coach at Abington Heights as well as an assistant at Scranton Prep and Tunkhannock.

The Lions, who were 6-0 in the division and 17-3 overall last season, look to continue that success with a now heavily sophomore lineup that makes the team the favorite to repeat its division title and make noise beyond that on the Class 2A level.

Lackawanna Trail brings back 11 wrestlers, including six sophomores, who have already placed on the district level and depending on where they weigh in, the Lions could send 10 of them out on a given night.

“I don’t think we ever had a team where we had five regional place winners returning,” Youtz said. “They’re good kids. They work hard.”

The Lions had six district finalists last year and six more third-place finishers.

Depending on final weights, they could have an open weight class low in the lineup and there will probably be nights when an experienced wrestler has to sit out at the upperweights.

High school wrestling is down from 14 weight classes to 13 this season, taking away some of that strength in depth the Lions have up top.

The defending district champions are expected to be at 126, 132 and 145.

Sophomores Ethan Lee (up from 120 last season to 126) and Deegan Ross (up from 113 to 132) and junior Michael Bluhm (up from 132 to 145) are the defending champions.

Ross led the team in wins while going 39-12 and finishing fourth in the Northeast Regional.

Sophomores Robbie Schneider (138) and Max Bluhm (120) and senior Dalten Klinges (152) join the three district champions in returning after winning at least 32 times last season. Schneider was a district finalist.

Jonah Houser, a sophomore 215-pounder, is another returning district finalist.

Juniors Kody Cresswell, Tyler Rozanski and Mason Zajac and sophomore Seth Ross, all third-place district finishers last season, will be able to fill the three weight classes from 160 to 189. All had winning records last season.

Junior Cole Henry and senior Dalton Deacon have some experience and could be in the first two weight classes, 106 and 113.

Other options are juniors Cole Choplosky (215) and Julius Rosenkrans (165), sophomore 145-pounders Ben Ware and Daren Le and freshman Kolbee Soltis (215).

The Lions are scheduled to open Saturday afternoon with a road match at Western Wayne, which, along with Honesdale, figures to be the top challengers in the division.

Lackawanna Trail tentatively had non-league openers with North Pocono and West Scranton, but COVID-19 situations in each program kept those matches from happening.

While the Lions wait to get started Saturday, some wrestlers around the state have had as many as 12 bouts already.