🔊 Listen to this

With attendance restrictions a significant issue in the return to athletic activity, the Abington Heights Student News Network is increasing the number of live sporting event broadcasts it produces on YouTube.

Through its AHSD TV Twitter account, the student network announced a list of 34 home events it will broadcast on YouTube.com/AHHSNews.

The broadcasts will include seven games each of varsity boys basketball, varsity girls basketball, JV boys basketball and JV girls basketball, as well as three each of varsity and junior high wrestling.

Abington Heights will not be allowing any fans at its events in January, but may change the policy as the season progresses.

Lackawanna Trail is also opening the season without any fans.

Fans may also be able to follow livestreams of some of the Abington Heights and Lackawanna Trail road events.

Montrose’s Joe Gilhool, the president of the Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association’s athletic directors group, collected a list of livestream plans, as of Friday.

Valley View will provide free livestreams of all events. Western Wayne events will be available on Facebook Live. North Pocono will have student-produced broadcasts. Scranton and West Scranton will have selected games available. Honesdale does not have plans for livestreaming while Wallenpaupack plans to, but does not have the specifics in place yet. Scranton Prep (LiveBarn) and Delaware Valley (NFHS Network) will both make events available for a fee through subscription services.

Lackawanna Trail plays its basketball in a division with the six Susquehanna County schools and faces half of them in wrestling. Lions fans will at least have many opportunities to follow their teams on the road.

According to Gilhool’s Friday report, Mountain View was working on a plan and the other five Susquehanna County schools had livestreaming in place.

The video feeds allow fans to view games online when they are unable to attend. School districts have found them particularly useful to try to counter displeasure with fans being restricted from gymnasiums as part of public health policies during the pandemic.

Lackawanna League schools are only allowing home cheerleaders at events.

Policies on fans are not as uniform, in part because of the significant variance in sizes and seating capacities of high school gyms.

North Pocono will be allowing some fans. Wallenpaupack may do the same, with limitations, and Scranton Prep was still determining policies as of Friday. Honesdale may allow some fans, but its final plans were unclear.

Because it does not have cheerleaders at girls basketball games, Valley View is allowing one fan for each visiting player for girls basketball games only.

Otherwise, Valley View, Delaware Valley, Western Wayne, Scranton and West Scranton games will have home fans only.

Elk Lake, Forest City, Montrose, Mountain View and Lackawanna Trail are not allowing fans at the start of the season.

Blue Ridge is allowing one spectator per athlete in the gym and two more per athlete to view from the auditorium.

Susquehanna is allowing one ticket each per home athlete and no more than 10 total spectator tickets for the visiting team.

Because plans change often, fans would be wise to check the home school’s website or other sources before traveling to any gym.

All LIAA member schools are requiring basketball players and wrestlers to wear masks while competing. They are not allowing for exceptions.

Swimmers are allowed to remove masks before entering the pool for their races.