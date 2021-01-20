Seth Maxwell, a 7-foot junior center, went 9-for-12 from the floor to finish with 20 points and nine rebounds in Indiana Wesleyan’s victory over University of Saint Francis.

George Tinsley did not let a sprained ankle keep him out of the Binghamton University men’s basketball lineup.

Tinsley started both games, played the most minutes and scored in double figures twice just a week after having to leave the team’s previous game early with the ankle injury.

The 6-foot-6 sophomore forward from Abington Heights, however, was not able to bring the Bearcats out of their slump.

Binghamton is on its second six-game losing streak of the season to fall to 1-9 in the America East and 1-12 overall.

Tinsley scored 12 points in Saturday’s 92-78 loss to the University of Massachusetts-Lowell, then had 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists Sunday in a 77-67 loss in the rematch.

Through 13 games, Tinsley is averaging 8.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is shooting 35.7 percent from the floor, 22.7 percent on 3-pointers and 52.0 percent from the line.

Becky Burke’s University of South Carolina Upstate women’s team snapped a seven-game losing streak Saturday with a 64-59 win at Hampton University.

The Spartans are 2-8 in the Big South Conference and 4-11 overall in the Abington Heights graduate’s first season as a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I head coach.

The top-ranked Indiana Wesleyan University men improved to 20-1 Saturday when they beat a fellow nationally ranked National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics team for the fifth time this season with an 81-72 victory over the No. 24 University of Saint Francis.

Seth Maxwell, a 7-foot junior center, went 9-for-12 from the floor to finish with 20 points and nine rebounds.

Maxwell bounced back from a game in which he fouled out with just six points in 17 minutes in a 97-89 victory at Huntingdon University.

On the season, Maxwell is hitting better than 60 percent from the floor while averaging 15.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 blocked shots.

Evan Maxwell, Seth’s older brother, had 10 points Sunday when the Newcastle Eagles edged the Plymouth Raiders, 77-76, in a British Basketball League game.