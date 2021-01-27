The Abington Heights boys swimming team is off to a fast start under first-year coach Madison Lalli.

The Comets are the first Lackawanna League boys team to get to 2-0 after dominant victories over the bottom two teams from last season’s standings.

Lalli, who began serving as a Marywood University assistant last season, takes over both teams.

The boys went 6-1 to finish second out of eight teams in the Lackawanna standings, then placed sixth out of 12 at the District 2 Class 2A Championships.

Senior diver and juniors Kevin Guditis and Bryan Lear and all back after finishing in the top 10 in the district.

The girls were 3-6 to place seventh out of 10 teams in the Lackawanna. They also finished seventh out of 10 in the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional Championships.

Abby Brock was a district runner-up in both the 100-yard breaststroke and 50-yard freestyle last season as a sophomore.

The first week’s meets:

Abington Heights boys 123, West Scranton 35

Kevin Guditis won all four of his events in Monday’s romp.

Guditis won the 200-yard individual medley and 100 freestyle along with being on two winning relays.

Geoffrey Brock won the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke and was on one relay.

Zachary Boersma, who won the 100 butterfly, and Adam Vale, who won the 500 freestyle, were each on two winning relays.

Mark Nzasi won the diving.

Abington Heights girls 91, West Scranton 82

West Scranton won eight of the first nine events, but Abington Heights finished strong and used its depth to pick up the second- and third-place points needed to post the victory.

Abby Brock had the winning team’s only two individual wins in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 breaststroke.

Abington Heights boys 115, Valley View 45

Adam Vale handled a heavy workload while leading Abington Heights to the season-opening win Thursday.

Vale won the two freestyle distance races, 500 and 200 yards, while also being part of two relay wins.

Zachary Boersma (100 butterfly) and Kevin Guditis (100 butterfly) each won an individual event and were part of two winning relays.

Kenneth Lynch sprinted to the 50 freestyle win and was on a winning relay.

Conal Richards and Bryan Lear were on two of the three winning relays.

Mark Nzasi won diving and Aaron Fontanella won the 100 freestyle.

Valley View 123, Abington Heights girls 41

Valley View swept every event in the Thursday opener.