Evan helps team to BBL Cup title; Seth’s team on top of NAIA

Abington Heights graduate Evan Maxwell helped the Newcastle Eagles capture their seventh British Basketball League Cup Sunday with an 84-77 victory over the London Lions.

Maxwell scored 17 points, tied for second most on the team. He was 4-for-9 from the floor and 9-for-12 from the line.

The 6-foot-10 center started and played 23 of the game’s 40 minutes. He also grabbed six rebounds and had an assist.

The BBL holds the Cup, an elimination tournament, during its season along with playing regular games, which are part of the BBL Championship.

London and Newcastle are also two of the top three teams in the BBL Championship.

London is 8-1, Newcastle is 7-2 and the Leicester Riders are 6-1.

Maxwell, a second-year professional, has been one of the BBL’s top players this season.

During championship play, he leads the league in field goals made while ranking third in scoring average (19.2), fourth in blocked shots (1.4) and eighth in rebounds (7.4).

Seth Maxwell, Evan’s younger brother, had double-doubles in both games as Indiana Wesleyan, the country’s top-ranked National Association of Intercollegiate Athletic Association team improved to 10-1 in the Crossroads League and 22-1 overall.

Maxwell went 6-for-10 from the floor and 3-for-4 from the line on the way to 15 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday’s 89-82 win over eighth-ranked Marian (Ind.). He had 27 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots Monday during an 83-70 victory over Mt. Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) by shooting 12-for-22 from the floor and 3-for-4 from the line.

On the season, Maxwell is averaging 16.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.3 blocked shots while shooting 59.6 percent from the floor and 76.1 percent from the line.

Becky Burke’s University of South Carolina Upstate women’s team won for the second time in three games when it defeated host Gardner-Webb, 62-52.

Gardner-Webb won Friday, 67-52.

USC Upstate is 3-9 in the Big South Conference and 5-12 overall in Burke’s first season as head coach on the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I level.

George Tinsley wound up with the weekend off at Binghamton University when two possible America East opponents – Maine and New Jersey Institute of Technology – both had to postpone because of COVID-19 protocols.