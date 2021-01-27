🔊 Listen to this

Abington Heights held two dangerous offensive teams to a total of 58 points while taking aim at a possible fourth straight Lackawanna League Division 1 boys basketball title by winning its first two games of the coronavirus-delayed season.

“We are playing some good defense,” Comets coach Ken Bianchi said. “That’s the only reason why we won the two games.

“We’re still lagging behind on offense. We’re going to have to pick it up, but we’re working on that.”

Bianchi identified two issues on the offensive end, which give hope for the team improving there.

By school rule, much of the preseason was limited to socially distanced workouts that placed extreme limitations on defensive and rebounding work. When those restrictions were lifted, Bianchi’s recent practices placed a heavy emphasis on getting the team ready on the defensive end.

The result was less time spent running the offense in full five-on-five scenarios in practice.

Bianchi said normally players have built up a familiarity with each other by coming up through the program together, but two of this year’s new starters have little experience with their teammates.

The Show brothers, senior Michael and sophomore Matt, returned to the area with their family less than two years ago. During the time since, each has had to recover from a major injury – Michael’s concussion and Matt’s knee injury – that has kept them inactive for long periods of time.

“When you put them all together, it’s going to take time for them to gel,” Bianchi said. “Chemistry plays a big part in winning and losing. A lot of people don’t realize that.

“Our best teams are when we’ve had good chemistry.”

A look at the first two games:

Abington Heights 46, Valley View 31

Abington Heights became the first Lackawanna Division 1 team to reach 2-0 in league play Monday when Jacob Anderson scored 18 points in the home-court win.

Coach Ken Bianchi was already starting to see some of the progress he’s looking for offensively when his team cut down its tournament count from the opener.

“Against a Valley View team that plays tough man-to-man defense, we had single-digit turnovers,” Bianchi said of a target that is often one of the team’s statistical goals.

Matt Show joined Anderson during a stretch of the second quarter when the Comets surged ahead to stay.

Anderson, who also had six rebounds, then scored 11 points in the second half to keep Abington Heights in control.

Harry Johnson added 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Valley View took its second and final lead when Zack Kovalchik, who scored a team-high 10 points, drove for a basket and 10-9 lead early in the second quarter.

Anderson then started a 12-2 run. His two free throws put the Comets in front to stay and Show followed with two straight 3-pointers for a 17-10 lead.

Baskets by Anderson and Michael Show made it 21-12 late in the half.

The Comets remained in front by six or more for the entire second half.

Anderson banked in a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer to complete a 7-1 run to a 32-20 lead.

Johnson had five straight points during the fourth quarter to stretch the lead from eight to 13.

Abington Heights 45, Scranton 27

Harry Johnson scored 14 of his team-high 16 points in the last 11 minutes Friday night at Scranton and Abington Heights won its season opener by allowing just one Knight score more than five points.

Abington Heights controlled the inside.

Johnson hit his last five shots in the game and Scranton managed only five two-point baskets in the game.

The senior forward also had four blocked shots and two steals to contribute to a defense that held Scranton scoreless for 6:12 to begin the game and for a stretch of 5:40 spanning the third and fourth quarters.

Kyle Nealon, Michael Show and Matt Show all added seven points. Jacob Anderson had six. Nealon grabbed seven rebounds and Anderson had six.

Scranton was led by Jason Shields with 19 points.