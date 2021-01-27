Rebecca Davis is the new head women’s lacrosse coach at Keystone College, leaving the Abington Heights girls team to return to the college ranks.

Keystone announced the hiring Tuesday.

Davis coached the University of Scranton for six seasons, posting an overall winning record and going 21-13 combined in her last two seasons, 2011 and 2012. She had served as Abington Heights coach from the program’s start in 2016 and guided the team through the start of practice in the spring of 2020 before that season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The West Chester University graduate and former Duquesne University player has also coached at Strath Haven and Chichester High Schools in the suburban Philadelphia area where she was a standout high school player at Sun Valley.