The first round of the Abington Heights-vs.-Scranton Prep basketball games are coming up this week, which in most seasons means it is time to start determining the Lackawanna League Division 1 championships.

Abington Heights goes to Scranton Prep Friday for a girls game at the Xavier Center at 7:15 p.m.

Scranton Prep travels to Abington Heights Saturday for a 5:15 p.m. boys game.

In both cases, the home team will be trying to maintain recent control of the series.

Scranton Prep has posted three straight unbeaten seasons in Lackawanna League girls games, making it through 13-game schedule that includes two against each Division 1 opponent and one against each of the five Division 2 teams.

While the Classics have won those titles, Abington Heights has finished alone in second twice and tied for second once. The Lady Comets are 0-6 against the Classics the last three-plus seasons, but 33-2 against the rest of the league.

That trend extends back further on the boys side, all the way to the 2012-13 season when the Lackawanna League switched from three divisions to its current four-division format.

Abington Heights and Scranton Prep have finished first and second, in either order, each of the eight completed seasons. On one occasion for each team, they share shared second place.

Since the three-division format started, through a 2-0 Abington Heights start and opening Scranton Prep win, Abington Heights is 87-3 against every other Lackawanna League team and Scranton Prep is 84-5. The Comets lead the series with the Cavaliers, 10-6, and, as a result, have won five championships to Scranton Prep’s three during that time.

Abington Heights is the three-time defending champion in the division sweeping Scranton Prep in the home-and-home the last two seasons after splitting in 2017-18.

Scranton won the 2017 girls championship, but otherwise Scranton Prep has won six titles and Abington Heights two during the past nine seasons.

Abington Heights beat Scranton Prep in a playoff game for the 2012 title in the last season of the old three-division format.

Through Tuesday, Abington Heights and Scranton Prep were tied for the early girls lead with 2-0 records.

The Scranton Prep girls went into Wednesday’s action with winning streaks of 30 games overall, 43 straight in the Lackawanna League and 45 straight in the regular season.

Abington Heights is widely regarded as the only possible threat to prohibitive favorite Scranton Prep in the girls race.

Although they have already jumped to the top of the standings, the Abington Heights and Scranton Prep boys could also be facing challenges from Scranton and Valley View in what is expected to be a both a deeper and closer race than on the girls side.