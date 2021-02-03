Abington Heights gave Delaware Valley the closest of its seven matches this season, but the Comets eventually fell to the visiting Warriors, 33-27, in a key Lackawanna League Division 1 wrestling match Friday.

Delaware Valley, the defending division and District 2 Class 3A champion, held on to first place in the division by remaining unbeaten.

Abington Heights won three times in the next 24 hours to end the week 2-1 in the league and 4-1 overall.

Delaware Valley 33, Abington Heights 27

Abington Heights was tied with Delaware Valley after 10 of 13 bouts in the match that is likely to ultimately decide the division championship.

The Warriors secured the victory with consecutive pins at 120 and 126.

James Brown (172) and Austin Smith (132) had pins for the Comets. Smith won in 53 seconds.

Luke Sirianni (113) won by technical fall at 160 pounds. Sal Schiavone had a major decision at 160.

Caleb Marzolino, a freshman who has won his other four bouts by pins, and Brandon Cooper, pulled out decisions by two-point margins at 189 and 106.

Abington Heights 62, Scranton 9

Abington Heights had two home league matches Friday and won the other one easily.

Caleb Marzolino (215) and Aidan Ryan (126) won by first-period pins.

Gavin Drake had a technical fall at 285.

Brandon Grogan won a 3-2 decision at 113.

Abington Heights 47, Wyoming Area 25

The Comets started Saturday’s tri-meet at Tunkhannock with a non-league victory over Wyoming Area.

Aidan Ryan won by 36-second pin at 126 and Luke Sirianni (106) and Caleb Marzolino (189) also pinned their opponents in the first period.

Austin Smith closed out the win with a technical fall at 132.

Abington Heights 51, Tunkhannock 24

Abington Heights also defeated host Tunkhannock Saturday.

Sam Stevens recorded an 18-second pin at 132 and Austin Smith (138), Caleb Marzolino (189) and Sal Schiavone (160) pinned their opponents late in the first period.

James Brown also won a pin at 172.

Anthony Curra added a one-point decision at 145.

Lackawanna Trail 70, Elk Lake 0

Lackawanna Trail shut out visiting Elk Lake, 70-0, Saturday in a Lackawanna League Division 2 match.

The defending champion Lions are 2-0 and tied for first in the division with Honesdale.

Kody Cresswell won by pin in 47 seconds at 172 and Ethan Lee also had a first-period pin at 126.

Cole Henry (113), Robbie Schneider (138) and Michael Blumh (145) alsohad pins before Dalton Klinges closed the match with a major decision at 152.