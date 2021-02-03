George Tinsley made it clear right from the start that it was time for the Binghamton University men’s basketball team to end its losing streak.

Tinsley scored Binghamton’s first eight points and finished as the team’s leading scorer with a season-high 16 points as the Bearcats snapped a six-game losing streak with Saturday’s 65-44 American East Conference victory over visiting University of New Hampshire.

Binghamton won the opener with its best defensive performance, in terms of points allowed, in more than seven years, then took New Hampshire into overtime before falling, 71-65, in the second game Sunday.

Tinsley had 12 first-half points Saturday, then Binghamton opened the second half on a 27-7 run to a 62-36 lead.

The 6-foot-6 sophomore forward from Abington Heights went 7-for-11 from the floor and made both his 3-point attempts. He also had six rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Binghamton fell to 2-10 in the conference and 2-13 overall with Sunday’s loss.

Tinsley played just 24 minutes before fouling out. He had three points, nine rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot.

On the season, Tinsley is averaging 8.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

The University of South Carolina Upstate women, in their first season under head coach Becky Burke, an Abington Heights graduate, struggled offensively while losing at Radford, 44-41 and 54-45, Friday and Saturday.

The Spartans are 3-11 in the Big South and 5-14 overall.

Foul trouble limited Seth Maxwell to 21 minutes in each game when Indiana Wesleyan University won twice to improve the top-ranked National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics team’s record to 24-1.

Maxwell had six points and five rebounds in a 97-75 victory over University of Rio Grande (Ohio) Jan. 27.

The 7-foot junior center was 6-for-9 from the floor and 5-for-5 from the line while scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds before fouling out of Saturday’s 100-83 Crossroads League victory over St. Francis (Ind.).

Maxwell is averaging 15.9 points and 8.0 rebounds.

Evan Maxwell, Seth’s older brother who is in his second season playing professionally, had eight points and three rebounds in his only game, an 88-83 British Basketball League victory by his Newcastle Eagles over the Bristol Flyers.