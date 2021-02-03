Ryan Novitsky has been elevated from the position of sports information director to become the new Director of Athletics at Keystone College.

Novitsky replaces Matthew Grimaldi, who is no longer affiliated with the college, according to an announcement made by the Keystone College Department of Athletics Friday.

After earlier serving in the athletic departments at Susquehanna University, SUNY New Paltz and Chatham University, Novitsky became Keystone SID in 2018. The Factoryville resident has a bachelor’s degree in sports management from East Stroudsburg University and a master’s degree in communications from Chatham.