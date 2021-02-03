COVID-19 restrictions will keep spectators from attending the 13th annual Pink Game, but fans will be able to follow the Abington Heights at North Pocono girls basketball game Wednesday on a WQMY Channel 53 live television broadcast.

Only parents of the players on the two teams will be in attendance.

The broadcast annually highlights not only the game, but also the public service aspect surrounding the contest.

The Abington Heights girls program began participating in the fundraising game against Scranton Prep before switching to make the annual opponent North Pocono.

Proceeds from the game benefit The Foundation for Cancer Care.