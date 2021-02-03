CLARKS SUMMIT – Abington Heights controlled the lane on both ends of the court Saturday afternoon, using its dominance there to move into its typical position, on top of the Lackawanna League Division 1 boys basketball standings.

Harry Johnson and Jacoby Anderson ruled the inside on offense while the entire team got involved on the defensive end when the Comets defeated visiting Scranton Prep, 48-40, in a meeting between the unbeaten teams that annually battle for division supremacy.

The three-time defending champion Comets outscored the Cavaliers, 41-23, in the paint to again come on top.

“We know they’re a big physical team,” said Anderson, a 6-foot-4 senior forward, who had 14 points and 14 rebounds. “They’re as big as us.

“We just wanted to be more physical and outrebound them.”

Abington Heights managed that and it needed to because of Scranton Prep’s work on the perimeter.

The Cavaliers harassed Comets ballhandlers and cut off passing lanes on the way to forcing 30 turnovers.

While the defense and rebounding have been outstanding early, turnovers and general offensive flow have been a problem for the Comets, even during their 4-0 start.

Facing Scranton Prep, exacerbated that issue.

“Give them credit,” Abington Heights coach Ken Bianchi said. “They’re the ones who caused it.”

Fortunately for the Comets, they had a formula for overcoming the turnover problem.

When Abington Heights held on to the ball, it consistently converted its scoring opportunities.

And, although the Abington Heights style of defense differs, it was even more effective in shutting down one of District 2’s most dangerous offense.

Johnson, who scored a game-high 18 points, and Anderson were each 6-for-9 from the floor and Kyle Nealon made all three of his shots. After Anderson missed early in the third quarter, Johnson and Anderson combined to make their last seven shots.

The Comets hit 56.3 percent (18-for-32) of their attempts, including 65.4 percent (17-for-26) from inside the arc.

Scranton Prep committed just six turnovers, but was 2-for-24 (8.3 percent) from 3-point range and 16-for-58 (27.6 percent) overall.

Second chances were limited.

Abington Heights controlled the boards, 44-22.

“When we’re in our match-up, a lot people think you’re not supposed to be able to rebound out of a zone,” Bianchi said, “but, our guys, they know who they have and they box them out.”

Michael Show grabbed six of his seven rebounds on the defensive end while Matt Show and Nealon had five defensive rebounds each.

Johnson also contributed three assists and two blocked shots while Michael Show had four assists and two steals.

Michael Skoff and Robert Rossi led Scranton Prep with 12 points each. Skoff, Gavin Bednarz and Andrew Ferguson all had four steals. Bednarz also had nine points before fouling out.

Michael Show had five points to help Abington Heights to a 7-0 lead and the Comets never trailed.

Johnson had eight points and Anderson six in a 14-4, second-half run to a 38-26 lead with 5:10 left.

The Comets allowed 40 points for the first time this season, but held the Cavaliers 24 points below their average.

“We executed on defense,” Anderson said. “That’s been our strength.”

It has allowed the Comets to get to 4-0, all in league play.

The Cavaliers are 4-1, including 3-1 in the league.

Abington Heights 40, Wallenpaupack 28

Abington Heights limited host Wallenpaupack to 10 first-half points in Thursday’s Lackawanna Division 1-2 crossover meeting of defending division champions.

Harry Johnson led the way for the Comets with 22 points. Jacob Anderson added 10.