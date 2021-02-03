By Tom Robinson

Abington Journal

Strong rebounding, particularly on the defensive end, and accurate foul shooting, particularly late in games, have combined to get the Lackawanna Trail boys basketball team off to a winning start.

The Lions entered the week with a 2-1 record in Lackawanna League Division 4, leaving them in a three-way tie for second place behind Elk Lake (3-0).

“I think what we’re doing well is every guy is staying within themselves, not trying to do too much and we’re really improving,” first-year head coach Ben Domiano said. “We’re doing a lot of little things well.

“We’re boxing out, we’re fighting through the other teams runs and foul shooting is probably the best thing we’re doing. In two games, we’re 8-for-8 and 8-for-9 in closing it out.”

Bill Edwards leads the rebounding effort at 10.3 per game. Owen Lisk is averaging 10 and J.J. Sharpe 8.7.

The Lions rank third in the eight-team race for seeding in the District 2 Class 2A tournament.

Lackawanna Trail 53, Forest City 43

Lackawanna Trail fought off a Forest City comeback in Saturday’s home-court win.

Owen Lisk had 13 points and Will Filan added 11 in the win.

The Lions scored the first four points of the fourth quarter for a 42-26 lead, but the Foresters charged back to within two.

Bryce Decker, who had 10 points, made all four of his free throws and J.P. Gilroy, who added eight points, made both of his down the stretch.

The Lions were 6-for-6 at the line in the fourth quarter and 8-for-8 in the second half.

“Forest City got back in the game and the way the kids responded, they basically played with high intensity the entire game and they never gave up,” Lions coach Ben Domiano said.

Susquehanna 54, Lackawanna Trail 47

Susquehanna defeated visiting Lackawanna Trail Thursday in a game that was tight throughout.

The Sabers led by one point after each of the first two quarters and by three points before holding the Lions to nine fourth-quarter points.

Bryce Decker had nine of his team-high 13 points in the third quarter for the Lions.

Will Filan, the team’s season scoring leader, hit three 3-pointers and added 11 points.