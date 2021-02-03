The Abington Heights girls basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Friday when it ran into a team that has not lost since the 2019 postseason.

Lizzie Neville scored 20 points, dished out four assists and helped spark a strong defensive effort that carried Scranton Prep to its 32nd straight victory, 53-33, in a game for the Lackawanna League Division 1 lead.

Scranton Prep took a 12-point lead at halftime then Neville scored 10 points to fuel a 22-10, third-quarter advantage. Half of those points came at the end of an 11-point streak to close the third quarter with a 47-23 lead.

The Classics, who have won the last three division titles, are 5-0 overall, including 4-0 in the division. The Lady Comets, who have played only divisional games, are 3-1.

Rachael Rose had a dozen points and Cecelia Collins a dozen rebounds for Scranton Prep. Each also made four steals.

Abington Heights was led by Allison Dammer with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Anna Scoblick set up Dammer in transition, then scored on a drive of her own to tie the game at 5-5 and 7-7.

Rose hit two 3-pointers while scoring all the points in an 8-2 run to end the first quarter with a 15-9 lead.

Scoblick and Dammer opened the second-half scoring to close the gap to 25-17, but Scranton Prep was in control from there.

Scoblick, who had five rebounds, and Marion scored seven points each in the loss. Rachel McDonald grabbed six rebounds.

Abington Heights 64, Wallenpaupack 30

Rachel McDonald hit four 3-pointers while scoring 24 points Jan. 27 when Abington Heights downed visiting Wallenpaupack in a Lackawanna Division 1-2 crossover game.

Clair Marion added 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Anna Scoblick had 11 points, five rebounds and three assists. Allison Dammer grabbed eight rebounds and four blocked shots.