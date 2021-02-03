🔊 Listen to this

Lackawanna Trail has not produced a winning Lackawanna League girls basketball record since the 2011-12 season.

The Lady Lions are well on their way to changing that after not only winning their first three games of the season, but knocking off the three-time defending Lackawanna Division 4 champions in the process.

“I think the girls are doing a good job of defending,” first-year coach Joel Nietz said. “They’re defending and then transitioning out of our defense to offense pretty well; getting up and down the court.

“When we’re on point defensively, things have been falling into place in each of the games.”

Lackawanna Trail is allowing just 32.7 points per game.

The Lions Lions are also leading the seven-team power ratings race for the top seed in the District 2 Class 2A tournament. Five of those seven teams have winning records, but Lackawanna Trail is the only team that has not lost yet.

Lackawanna Trail is tied with Elk Lake for the division lead at 3-0. Preseason favorite Montrose is 1-0.

Lackawanna Trail 47, Forest City 24

The most recent win came Friday on the road when Amaralis Thiel scored all 21 of her points in the first three quarters while the Lady Lions built a 37-10 lead.

Lackawanna Trail allowed just one field goal in the first half and two through three quarters. The Lady Lions led 16-3 after one quarter and 23-4 at halftime.

“We just got out early on them and then just kind of cruised,” Lady Lions coach Joel Nietz said.

Lackawanna Trail 54, Susquehanna 32

Lackawanna Trail ended Susquehanna’s 39-game division winning streak with the Jan. 27 home victory.

“I felt like we really suffocated their two girls inside and got some turnovers and got it out in transition,” coach Joel Nietz said. “We got them out of their game plan pretty quickly.”

Amaralis Thiel went 9-for-10 from the line while scoring a game-high 19 points.

Thiel scored nine points in the second quarter, giving her 15 at halftime the Lady Lions a 28-12 lead.

“I feel like our best half of basketball was the first half against them,” Nietz said.

Mackenzie Schirg added 12 points in the win.