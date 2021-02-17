SCRANTON – The Scranton Half Marathon will return to the streets of the city in 2021, only much later in the year than previous races.

The run will be held on Nov. 7 this year, according to a post on the half marathon’s Facebook page.

“Scranton Half-ers, rejoice!,” the post reads. “You knew you were getting a few extra months to train this year with a fall race date, but it’s official – you’ll also get an extra hour, as this year’s race date is confirmed for the first day of Daylight Savings on Sunday, November 7th!”

Last year’s edition of the 13.1-mile run through Scranton was originally scheduled for late March, but had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was eventually held as a virtual race in October.

It would have been the seventh annual edition of the race to be held in late March or early April, attracting thousands of runners. Nearly 600 runners submitted times for the virtual race.

The Facebook post also promises return of the Scranton 5K, Doherty Double and children’s races. The post offers few other details. It does warn participants that plans are subject to be modified if needed due to CDC guidelines.

“All registration dates, training programs, and other information will be announced as it is determined in the next few weeks and months,” the post reads.

The half marahton has been held every year since 2014.