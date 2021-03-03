🔊 Listen to this

Harry Johnson led the way as Abington Heights won twice in four days last week to force a playoff for the Lackawanna League Division 1 title.

Abington Heights and Scranton each finished 11-2 in the division, splitting against each other and losing one other game.

Johnson scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Feb. 23 in a 37-30 win over West Scranton at Scranton High School, then followed that up with 23 points and seven rebounds Friday night in a 54-48 victory over Honesdale.

The Comets had to fight off an upset bid in the regular-season finale in order to keep alive hopes of a fourth straight division title. They faced a double-figures deficit against visiting Honesdale, a team with just two wins, in the Lackawanna Division 1-2 crossover.

Honesdale still led, 35-30, going to the fourth quarter.

Jacob Anderson added 12 points in the win and Kyle Nealon had 10.

Abington Heights shut out West Scranton in the second quarter to take a 16-9 halftime lead in the first game after losing sole possession of its division lead.

The Comets had started the season 7-0 before losing twice in nine days, 47-37 to Scranton and 51-40 at Scranton Prep.

Robert Rossi scored 17 points and Abingtons resident Gavin Bednarz added 12 for Scranton Prep.

The Cavaliers held the Comets to one field goal in each of the first two quarters while taking a 22-7 halftime lead.

Johnson, who was scoreless in the first half, finished with 12 points to lead Abington Heights. Matt Show, who got his only two first-half points at the foul line, finished with 10.

Notable

Abington Heights, which allowed just 35.2 points per game, gave up a season-low in a 52-17 romp Feb. 16 at home against Delaware Valley. … Two of the team’s most impressive wins came Feb. 3 at home against Lackawanna Division 2 champion North Pocono, 60-45, and Feb. 13 at Valley View, 47-35, in the bounce back from the first loss of the season. … Johnson and Nealon, who made four 3-pointers, each scored 19 points against North Pocono while Anderson grabbed 10 rebounds. … Johnson had 11 of his 18 points to help the Comets to a 25-13 halftime lead at Valley View. … Anderson had 20 points Feb. 6 when the team hit its season scoring high in a 61-27 victory over winless Western Wayne.