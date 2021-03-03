February proved to be a difficult month for the Lackawanna Trail boys basketball team.

After winning two of their three January games, the Lions opened the month with six straight losses. They closed it with four losses in a row and the cloud of COVID-19 protocols hanging over the team.

The losing streaks took on two different forms.

The month’s game action began with a two-point, overtime loss to Montrose, one of five by eight points or less in the six-game streak. It ended with four losses by an average of 22 points as the Lions finished up with three-time defending Lackawanna League Division 3 champion Holy Cross and current Division 4 champion Elk Lake back-to-back.

The Lions were on the court at Elk Lake Saturday when word arrived that there had been a positive COVID-19 case on the Holy Cross team, which Lackawanna Trail had faced just two days earlier. Team members entered quarantine following completion of the game, awaiting test results with the hope of being able to play in the District 2 tournament, which begins later this week.

Lackawanna Trail’s win was both dramatic and impressive.

Brycen Decker led the way as the Lions rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit Feb. 16 to win, 69-61, at home against Susquehanna in a Division 4 game.

The Sabers, who wound up second in the division, entered the game on a four-game winning streak.

Decker had 22 points, including seven each in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Bill Edwards scored 19 points while J.P. Gilroy and Owen Lisk each added 10 points.

Susquehanna led 30-20 at halftime, but Decker scored 18 points and Edwards had 15 in the second half and overtime combined.

The Lions moved within 40-37 after Edwards scored six points in the third quarter.

Lackawanna Trail closed regulation with a 10-5 run and followed it up with a 15-7 overtime advantage.

Decker’s layup off a Lisk steal with 35 seconds left closed the scoring in regulation.

The Lions were 7-for-9 from the line in overtime, including 4-for-4 by Decker, who also hit a 3-pointer.

Notable

Decker scored 25 points in a 70-64 loss against Mountain View Feb. 11. … Will Filan had a team-high 16 points in the 63-61 overtime loss to Montrose. … Lackawanna Trail completed its division schedule at 3-9. Three other division teams have just three wins, but have games remaining so the Lions could end up sharing the bottom of the division standings with one or two other teams, if they complete their schedules.