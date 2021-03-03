🔊 Listen to this

The Clarks Summit University women’s basketball team put together a short season in which it has won one two-game series, had to cancel one and still has one more coming up.

The Lady Defenders swept a home-and-home series with Word of Life Bible Institute Feb. 5-6, winning 97-16 at home, then 72-48 on the trip to Pottersville, N.Y.

A series with the University of Valley Forge was canceled.

Clarks Summit is scheduled to complete the season by playing at Cairn University in Langhorne Thursday, then hosting a rematch Friday.

Dani Mansberger made four 3-pointers and scored 30 points in the opener. Randie Traxler had 27 points and 14 rebounds while Alison Aten had 17 points and 14 rebounds. Michaela McLeod had 19 points, six rebounds, nine assists and three steals.

Aten had 30 points in the road win.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Clarks Summit lost to Cairn twice Feb. 26-27, falling on the road, 86-40, in the opener, then losing again at home, 75-64.

Hunter Plantz, a freshman from Abington Heights, was the team scoring leader in the opener with seven.

Keith Hammonds scored 19 points and Ashton West had 15 in just 11 minutes in the home game.

The Defenders have six more games scheduled.

BASEBALL

Keystone College, which has won 11 straight Colonial States Athletic Conference titles and 15 straight conference titles overall, was among the teams receiving votes when the first D3baseball.com/National College Baseball Writers Association Top 25 poll of the season was released.

The Giants were among 32 teams that received votes, but were not listed in the top 25.