Abington Heights finished second only to unbeaten Delaware Valley in Lackawanna League Division 1 and District 2 Class 3A wrestling.

The Comets found both team and individual success during February.

They are sending sophomore Luke Sirianni and freshman Austin Smith to the Quakertown Super Regional Saturday, trying to land spots in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state championships.

Sirianni and Smith were also part of the District 2 Class 3A Championships effort where Abington Heights won the most individual titles with four and pushed Delaware Valley in the race for the team scoring title before falling short, 180½-173.

All four district gold medals were produced by underclassmen. Sophomore Sam Stevens won at 138 and junior Sal Schiavone claimed the 152-pound title.

Stevens pinned top-seeded Trey Zabroski from Crestwood in 1:02 of the district final.

Sirianni won a 7-3 decision over Delaware Valley’s Dom Moyer in the final after beating West Scranton’s Tyson Cook, 7-4, in the semifinals.

Smith needed overtime to get through the semifinal with West Scranton’s Martin Turi before shutting out Delaware Valley’s Ryder Machado, 9-0, in the final.

Schiavone beat Joe Rivas from Wyoming Valley West, 5-3, in the final.

James Brown reached the final where he lost to Thaddeus Mead form Dallas, 4-3, at 172.

Only the top two in each weight class advanced to regionals in this season’s format, which was revised to create a series of smaller tournaments in an attempt to better manage COVID-19 issues.

Jacob Gilmore (160), Caleb Marzolino (189) and Gavin Drake (215) finished third in the district while Brandon Grogan (113) was fourth.

Anthony Curra was fifth at 145 and Aidan Ryan was sixth at 126.

Abington Heights scored 42 points at the Northeast Regional to finish eighth out of 31 teams.

Sirianni led the way, reaching the final at 106 before settling for second place.

After making it to the final with two closes decisions, one in overtime, Sirianni lost to Northampton’s Carson Wagner, 7-3.

The top four in each weight class advanced to Super Regionals.

Smith was fourth at 132 after posting two wins in wrestlebacks between opening and closing losses.

James Brown had a pin to reach the semifinals, but after two losses, he had to settle for fifth with a win in his final bout.

Stevens was sixth at 138.

Schiavone lost two decisions by a total of seven points and was eliminated.

Notable

Prior to the start of the individual tournament schedule, the Comets also won four dual meets in February to improve to 8-1 overall. … Abington Heights beat West Scranton, 32-30, Feb. 5 in the match that decided second place in Division 1. Schiavone’s 12-6 decision over John Fuller in the final bout at 160 gave the Comets the victory.