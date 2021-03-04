CLARKS SUMMIT – Scranton held Abington Heights without a field goal for a stretch of more than 10 minutes Tuesday night to bring an end to the Comets’ three-year run as Lackawanna League Division 1 boys basketball champion with a 51-40 victory in a playoff for the division title.

Both teams went 11-2 in Lackawanna League play, including splitting against each other. Abington Heights got to host the playoff game based on its higher District 2 playoff power rating, an interpretation used only this year because of the complications of scheduling neutral court games during the pandemic.

The Comets were unable to make the most of the home-court advantage when they went through a long offensive dry spell.

Matt Show, who led the Comets with 15 points, made the fourth of his five 3-pointers with 16 seconds left in the second quarter to bring Abington Heights within 30-27 at halftime.

It was the last basket, however, until Ryan Nealon hit a corner 3-pointer with 6:12 remaining in the game.

During the 10:04 that Abington Heights could not score from the field, Scranton built a 13-3, third-quarter advantage and added the first two points of the fourth quarter for a 45-30 lead.

“That’s where the game was lost, right there, the third quarter,” Abington Heights coach Ken Bianchi said.

Abington Heights led when Kyle Nealon fed Jacob Anderson inside for the game’s first basket.

Scranton scored the next five points and stayed in front the rest of the way.

“Abington, they’re the standard,” Scranton coach Tony Battaglia said. “If you want to win a championship, you have to go through Abington Heights.”

The Knights did, by combining a balanced and efficient offense with their stingy defense.

Scranton shot 55.3 percent (21-for-38) from the floor and 40.0 percent (6-for-15) from 3-point range.

Kevin Lazdowsky was 6-for-8 while scoring a team-high 14 points. He also had three assists and two steals.

Arvel Chandler, who made four steals, and Jason Shields had 12 points each. John Rose added five assists and three steals.

Harry Johnson had 11 points to join Show in double figures for Abington Heights.

Bryce Florey came off the bench to lead the team in steals (three) and blocked shots (three) while matching Show for the rebound lead of six.

They helped the Comets to a 28-19 advantage on the boards, but Abington Heights could not solve the Scranton defense.

During the 10 minutes without a field goal, Abington Heights missed 10 shots, all but two of them taken from beyond the arc, and turned the ball over five times.

“Bottom line, they’re the better team,” Bianchi said. “They deserved to win.”

The playoff game had no bearing on district seeding.

Abington Heights takes an 11-3 record into the District 2 Class 5A tournament where it is the second seed and hosts seventh-seeded Wyoming Valley West (5-9) Friday night at 7.

Scranton (12-2) is the top seed in the District 2-4 Class 6A Subregional and has a bye into the semifinals.