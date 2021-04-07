🔊 Listen to this

Abington Heights graduate Jackson Danzig was selected as a first-team Landmark Conference men’s basketball all-star for his play this season at the University of Scranton.

Danzig, who plays for his father, head coach Carl Danzig, averaged 13.2 points and 6.0 rebounds. He was second in the Landmark in assists per game with 3.3 and in field goal shooting percentage at 54.6. The junior guard helped Abington Heights to the 2018 Class 5A Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 5A state championship.

The Royals reached the Landmark championship game this season before losing to Drew, 84-78, in overtime to finish with a 7-3 record.

Danzig had 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in the championship game loss.

More men’s basketball

Seth Maxwell scored 16 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked four shots March 18 in Kansas City when Indiana Wesleyan University had its 30-3 season come to an end with an upset loss to Bethel University (Ind.), 83-77, in the Round of 16 of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national tournament.

The 7-foot junior from Abington Heights led the Crossroads League, hitting 61.4 percent from the floor. He surpassed 1,000 career points during the season in which he averaged 17.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.0 blocked shots.

Women’s basketball

Becky Burke’s University of South Carolina Upstate team won five of its final eight games.

The Spartans, in their first season under the Abington Heights graduate, won one game in the Big South Conference before falling to top-seeded High Point, 85-63, in the quarterfinals.

USC Upstate finished 5-11 in the Big South regular season and 8-15 overall.

Maria Tully, a freshman from Abington Heights, went 5-for-7 from the floor, hitting both her 3-point attempts while scoring a season-high 12 points for Arcadia University March 4 during a 56-47 victory over Lycoming College.

Tully finished the season averaging 2.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 19.9 minutes per game.

Arcadia went 6-5, including 5-3 in the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom.

Women’s track and field

Katie Dammer posted the ninth-fastest 3,000-meter steeplechase time in Georgetown University history Saturday.

Dammer, a junior from Abington Heights, lowered her previous career-best by six seconds to 10:34.90 while finishing third at the Virginia Invitational.

Sophomore Danielle Heine, another Abington Heights graduate competing on the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I level, tied for first with a height of 10-11¾ in the pole vault when the University of New Hampshire opened the season with a tri-meet against Maine and Southern Maine.

Calista Marzolino, also a sophomore from Abington Heights, finished fifth in the high jump, clearing 5-3 when Lehigh hosted the six-team Happy East Races Saturday.

Marzolino finished second in the high jump at the Patriot League Indoor Challenge when Lehigh defeated Colgate and Lafayette.

Men’s track and field

Lehigh junior Kyle Burke finished second in the mile with a time of 4:24.52 in the Patriot League Indoor Challenge.

The Abington Heights graduate helped the Mountain Hawks win the three-team event to wrap up the indoor season.

Baseball

Nate Rolka pitched a scoreless, hitless inning for the University of Delaware March 27 against Fordham University.

Rolka has appeared in two games, giving up six walks and three runs (two earned) while striking out one in one inning.

Softball

Kaylee DeMatteo is batting a team-high .625 through six games at Penn State Harrisburg.

The senior third baseman from Abington Heights is 10-for-16 with a double and an RBI, but the team is struggling at 0-5-1.