Lackawanna Trail remained unbeaten as a team all the way to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 2A Dual Meet Wrestling state quarterfinals.

The Lions returned to team competition following the completion of the individual state wrestling championships and added two more wins, claiming the District 2 title and a first-round state match to improve to 9-0 overall.

District 3 champion Boiling Springs edged Lackawanna Trail, 28-24, in the March 24 state quarterfinals.

Lackawanna Trail, which had a spotless run through its Lackawanna League schedule, handled visiting Lake-Lehman, 49-21, March 17 in a District 2 Class 2A championship meeting of Division 2 champions of the district’s two leagues.

The Lions won five straight bouts from 113 to 138 to open a 31-6 lead on their Wyoming Valley Conference opponents.

Cole Choplosky (285), Dalten Klinges (152) and Jonah Houser (215) won by first-period pins. Klinges provided the title-clinching win.

Deegan Ross added a major decision at 132 and Cole Henry pulled out a close decision at 113.

Lackawanna Trail earned a chance to host a preliminary round state match in which it defeated Archbishop Ryan from Philadelphia, 39-30, March 22.

Deegan Ross won in 13 seconds at 132 pounds.

Henry and Seth Ross also had first-period pins at 106 and 160.

Robbie Schneider (138) and Houser (215) also had pins while Ethan Lee (126) added a technical fall and Michael Bluhm (145) won by major decision.

Boiling Springs won the first five bouts of the state quarterfinal, including a one-point decision and a pair of two-pointers for a 19-0 lead.

The Lions fought back by winning six of the next seven bouts, giving themselves a shot into the final bout.

Houser got the comeback started with a pin at 215 and Max Bluhm added another at 120.

Choplosky, Henry and Lee won two-, three- and four-point decisions in the tense match.

Deegan Ross then won, 8-2, at 132 to bring Lackawanna Trail within a point before Kobin Karper’s 3-0 decision over Northeast Regional finalist Schneider at 138 sent Boiling Springs to the state semifinals.