🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. – Almost every high school basketball season ends with either a championship – as Abington Heights experienced with a state Class 5A boys title won in Hershey in 2018 – or a loss.

The Comets became an exception in a year marked by competing within guidelines needed to manage the spread of the coronavirus.

Abington Heights defeated North Pocono, 61-54, March 9 in a District 2 Class 5A boys semifinals, but the game against the Trojans ultimately knocked the Comets out of the district tournament and ended their season.

Positive cases confirmed on the North Pocono team in the days after that game led to the enactment of COVID-19 protocols at Abington Heights, keeping the team from being able to play in the district championship game at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza March 12.

As a result, Crestwood was awarded the district title.

The COVID-19 revelations out of North Pocono created a whirlwind three days between the district semifinal and final.

Abington Heights was declined in a request to delay and move the game. School officials thought the team would have to play shorthanded, essentially without all the players who had produced the semifinal win. The team was then cleared to compete under normal conditions, only to have that reversed about eight hours before the scheduled game when more cases were found on the Trojans team.

District 2 chairman said that after Abington Heights School District officials consulted with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, “they were told they cannot play; they have to quarantine.”

Crestwood’s team traveled to the arena that night to accept a district championship plaque and gold medals.

“For all Comets, Abington and Crestwood, it’s devastating,” Crestwood coach Mark Atherton said. “We were all looking forward to the matchup.

“When you think about it, there’s a lot worse going on with this pandemic. There’s people dying.”

Atherton said his team did not want to win the title that way.

“It’s just unfortunate because they wanted to play in the arena and play it out on the court,” he said.

Abington Heights, which was seeking its fifth district title in six years that the championships were held at the arena, opened the tournament with a 60-45 quarterfinal win over Wyoming Valley West when Harry Johnson scored 15 points and Matt Show added 14.

The Comets then defeated Lackawanna League Division 2 champion North Pocono, 61-54, when Show nailed six 3-pointers and scored 22 points.

Abington Heights opened an 11-point halftime lead and held on by making 12 of 16 fourth-quarter free throws.

Kyle Nealon and Jacob Anderson each added 15 points.