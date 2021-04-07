🔊 Listen to this

Abington Heights sophomore James Reese finished sixth in the state in Class 3A boys diving as part of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Swimming and Diving Championships, held this year at Cumberland Valley High School.

The diving portion of the championships was conducted March 13 with eight district champions from around the state competing in Class 3A boys.

Reese posted a score of 354.30, beating out the only other sophomores to qualify for the state meet.

Fox Chapel Area’s David Manelis outscored Abington’s Conor Gesing, 571.75-538.95, for the title.

Jack Beattie from Williamsport placed third after qualifying by winning the District 4-6 Subregional title. In previous seasons, Beattie and the Millionaires would have tried to qualify through District 2 as part of a District 2-4 Subregional.

Kevin Guditis finished in the top three in four events to lead the way when the Abington Heights boys finished third in the District 2 Class 3A Championships March 6-7 at Delaware Valley.

Guditis placed second in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:56.79. He was third in the 50 freestyle and as a member of both the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.

Adam Vale and Bryan Lear were also part of both third-place relays.

Vale was also fourth in the 200 freestyle. Lear was fifth in the 100 freestyle and seventh in the 100 backstroke.

The top 12 in each event scored points for their teams.

Zachary Boersma was part of the third-place medley relay and also placed fourth in the 100 butterfly and eighth in the 100 backstroke.

Jackson Wentz was the other member of the 400 freestyle relay team and took 10th in the 200 freestyle.

Geoffrey Brock, Hudson Brown, Saye Takehara and James Brust formed the fourth-place 200 freestyle relay team.

Brock was also eighth in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Brown and Takehara were fifth and seventh in the 200 individual medley. Takehara was also ninth in the 100 butterfly.

Other top-10 finishes included Conal Richards ninth in the 100 freestyle and Kennth Lynch 10th in the 100 backstroke.

The Abington Heights girls finished seventh out of 13 teams in the District 2 Class 2A Championships, also held March 6-7 at Delaware Valley.

Abby Brock led the way.

Brock was third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.0. She was also seventh in three events – the 100 breaststroke and as a member of the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.

Emma Ann Bannon and Anna Flowers were also on both seventh-place relay teams.

Sunserray Lynch, in the medley, and Phoebe Davidock, in the 400 freestyle, completed the other relay teams that placed seventh.

Abigail Kirtley, Maggie Walko, Reilly Brown and Sabriya Seid finished 10th in the 200 freestyle relay.