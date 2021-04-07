🔊 Listen to this

Ava Leach is making the most of her first chance to pitch significant innings on the high school level.

The Abington Heights senior tossed two shutouts, including a no-hitter, and threw the bulk of another no-hitter as the Comets went unscored upon in a 3-0 start.

Leach kept the scoreless start going Monday in a five-inning, no-hitter to open the Lackawanna League Division 1 season with a 10-0 romp over Scranton Prep.

“I’ve just been focusing on refining my breaking pitches – my curveball and my screwball,” said Leach, who credits new assistant coach Paige Harris, a former Abington Heights pitcher, with helping her. “Being able to use both of those interchangeably has really helped out a lot.

“I’m just focusing on getting ahead and throwing strikes.”

Abington Heights won the last Lackawanna Division 1 title in 2019 when Scranton Prep finished second. The Comets went on to play in the District 2 Class 5A final while the Classics were winning the Class 4A championship.

Their game to open league play did not live up to those credentials.

Leach struck out 10 and walked just one in her no-hitter. She also doubled twice and drove in a run.

“A great chemistry with my team has made it real easy to get off to a great start,” Leach said. “I’ve never experienced a team like this. We all get along.

“I’m very comfortable with the girls I have behind me.”

The Comets showed off several offensive weapons, led by Bryn Stiles and Bailey White, in the league opener.

Stiles singled, doubled and drove in four runs. White had a single, double, two RBI and a run scored.

Avery Fiorillo also had two hits. Megan Heard, who had a hit and drove in a run, and Riley Dempsey scored twice each.

With two earlier non-league wins, the Comets have outscored their first three opponents 23-0. Leach has struck out 34 and walked six while giving up five hits in 18 innings

Leach struck out 16 when Abington Heights topped Minersville, 3-0, in eight innings in the March 27 opener.

The Comets defeated Lakeland, 9-0, March 30 with Leach and Fiorillo combining on the no-hitter. Leach struck out eight and walked two in the first five innings. Fiorillo struck out three in her two innings.

Bailey White went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, two runs and an RBI.

Fiorillo, who doubled, and Rachel McDonald each had two hits.

Leach was primarily a pinch hitter as a freshman and sophomore, coming up with some clutch hits along with pitching a few innings behind seniors Meghan McGinley, then Mara Hamm.

“I learned a lot from them and watching them succeed,” she said.

Now, Leach is doing her part to try to help Abington Heights continue its softball success.