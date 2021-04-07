Clair Marion gathers with teammates after reaching the 1,000-point mark for her career during a semifinal win over Crestwood.

Allison Dammer, left, encourages Abington Heights teammate Clair Marion before a free throw in the District 2 Class 5A championship game as Anna Scoblick (33) looks on.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. – The Abington Heights girls basketball playoff route reversed course more than once in March.

Abington Heights reclaimed its District 2 championship in the highest-scoring girls game ever at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, then slipped out of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association playoffs in its next outing, which was the lowest-scoring game of this year’s state tournament.

The results were the opposite of 2020 when offensive struggles resulted in Abington Heights coming up short of a title for the only time in the six-year history of finals at the arena, but the Lady Comets bounced back to win a state tournament game.

Abington Heights withstood a strong effort by Dallas March 14 to return to the top of District 2 Class 5A with a 63-58 victory over Dallas.

“We knew how it felt last year when we lost,” said Clair Marion, who had 22 points, seven rebounds and seven steals in the victory. “We knew we had to come back and redeem ourselves, not only for our team, but also for our boys team that had to forfeit.

“We knew we had to win for both of us.”

Abington Heights managed to fight off surges by Dallas to win the championship.

A week later the Lady Comets suffered through a 29-24 loss at unbeaten Springfield-Delco, not falling behind until the final minute when its offensive drought was finally too much to overcome.

“With Springfield slowing the game down and with too many turnovers, we didn’t have lots of opportunities to score in the second half,” Lady Comets coach Deanna Klingman said.

As a result, a season in which Abington Heights went 13-3 and only lost to state semifinalists came to an end.

“We were very grateful for the opportunity to play this season,” Klingman said. “We have a terrific group of young ladies who have worked hard and made many sacrifices throughout the year.

“Winning the 5A district title for the fifth time in six seasons and winning the Sportsmanship Award voted on by league officials are highlights of the season.

“We will miss our seniors and thank them for their dedication to the program. With a strong group of underclassmen, the future is bright.”

Marion helped Abington Heights break away from the last tie. She broke loose for 12 points in a 17-8 run to a 47-38 lead with 2:07 left in the third quarter.

Dallas had used six second-quarter steals to force a 28-28 halftime tie, then tied the game again at 30-30 early in the third quarter before Marion scored the 12 points in less than four minutes.

Rachel McDonald had helped reduce the damage in the second quarter by going 3-for-3 from 3-point range. She made it four straight with another shot from behind the arc in the third quarter on her way to 15 points.

“They were beating us down the court in the second quarter and that’s when it started to fall apart a little bit,” said McDonald, the only Lady Comet to score in the second quarter.

Allison Dammer had 12 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots. Anna Scoblick had nine points, six rebounds and three assists. McDonald shared the team rebound lead of seven with Marion.

“They came through,” Klingman said. “They fought hard. I thought Dallas shot exceptionally well; the best I’ve seen anyone shoot down here at Mohegan Sun.”

The Lady Comets found themselves in an entirely different type of fight a week later.

Neither team hit a field goal in the last 11:42 as the District 1 champions advanced by outscoring Abington Heights, 9-1, from the foul line in the final 4;26.

Dammer led the Lady Comets with nine points, five rebounds and five blocked shots. Scoblick had eight points and seven rebounds. Marion had three assists.

Marion, who had a 41-point game against Delaware Valley late in the regular season, used another scoring outburst to reach 1,000 for her career and send Abington Heights to the district final.

In the March 8 district semifinal, Marion scored 16 of her 20 points in the first quarter of a 61-31 rout of visiting Crestwood.

The senior, a three-time, first-team division all-star who is headed to Dickinson College to continue her career, headed into the game needing six points to reach 1,000. She helped put Abington Heights ahead, 28-4, late in the first quarter.

Scoblick finished with 16 points, six rebounds, six steals and four assists. She had five of the steals in the first quarter.

Dammer had 10 rebounds and four assists.

Lauren Lombardo finished with 11 points.