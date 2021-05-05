District 2 of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association moved its track and field championships from Scranton Memorial Stadium to North Pocono and has continued making other plans for this spring’s championship events.

The Scranton School District has decided not to host major track and field events this year as one of the adjustments for the coronavirus pandemic.

District 2 needed a site for one year and wound up returning to former host North Pocono, which has a six-lane track at its football stadium, located at the former high school building in Moscow.

Adjustments will be made for six in finals instead of the eight at Scranton Memorial Stadium.

Class 2A, which includes Lackawanna Trail, will be May 17, beginning at 3 p.m. Class 3A, including Abington Heights, is the next day.

Boys tennis

Following the completion of team competition this week, District 2 will move into singles, then doubles play.

Abington Heights competes in Class 3A in all tennis events.

The Comets will be headed to North Pocono for the first three rounds of singles competition Saturday.

Semifinals and finals are set for Monday, tentatively at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre.

Doubles follows a similar routine with early rounds at North Pocono May 15, then semifinals and finals likely to wind up at Kirby Park May 17.

The sessions at North Pocono begin at 9 a.m. If Kirby Park hosts thefinal two rounds, action will begin at 1 p.m.

Other sports

The difficulty in obtaining neutral site facilities has led District 2 to make the higher seed the home team in all games, including championships, for baseball, softball, lacrosse and boys volleyball.

The district reserves the right to move a contest if facilities are not sufficient for a championship event.

Baseball and softball are scheduled to be contested May 20-June 2. Lacrosse and volleyball May 17-27.

The New York Yankees made PNC Field in Moosic unavailable on Memorial Day weekend this year, leading to the move in baseball.