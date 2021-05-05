Harry Johnson “zeroed in” on Haverford College from the start as a place where he thought he could continue his academic and athletic pursuits.

When Haverford coach Patrick Doherty agreed that the Abington Heights senior seemed to fit his school and program, it took Johnson just one unofficial college visit to confirm where he wanted to spend the next four years.

Johnson, the leading scorer on the District 2 Class 5A finalist Comets and a first-team Lackawanna Division 1 all-star, committed to the school late in his high school season.

“I really liked it,” said Johnson, who is considering mathematical economics as a major. “I liked the coach and his coaching style.

“The campus, I thought, was just a real good fit for me.”

Haverford, a Centennial Conference member, was 16-10 in the 2019-20 season before sitting out the 2020-21 season.