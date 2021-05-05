Softball team keeps shutting down opponents

Abington Heights holds the softball lead in Lackawanna League Division 1 and shares the lead in Lackawanna Track Conference Division 1.

The Lady Comets, who have won 83 straight LTC meets, will are set to decide the Division 1 title May 11 against Scranton Prep.

The softball team held a half-game lead over West Scranton, which was even in the loss column, going into Tuesday’s games.

TRACK AND FIELD

Abington Heights won its closest meet to date Monday when it topped Scranton, 109-41.

Anna Scoblick won both hurdles races, the triple jump and the high jump April 27 to lead a 110-40 victory over Valley View.

SOFTBALL

Abington Heights has shut out seven opponents while going 10-1 overall.

While the Comets have a slim lead over West Scranton in Lackawanna Division 1, it is the Lady Invaders who hold the advantage in the ratings race for the top District 2 Class 5A seed.

Riley Marshall went 3-for-3 with a double, home run and five RBI while Ava Leach threw a four-hitter for the latest shutout in Monday’s, 13-0, five-inning romp over Scranton.

Leach struck out 11 and walked two.

Colleen Cole also went 3-for-3. She had a double and drove in three runs.

Abington Heights suffered its only loss, 7-6, to Scranton Prep April 26, ending a nine-game winning streak.

In the previous outing, the Comets had defeated West Scranton, 7-4, to hold on to the division lead.

Bryn Stiles had three hits for Abington Heights, which scored four times in the bottom of the first then held on.

Megan Heard, Rachel McDonald and Marshall added two hits each.

McDonald drove in five runs the day before when Abington Heights battered Valley View, 15-3. She had a single and double in the game.

Bailey White homered and scored four times against the Cougars while Marshall drove in three runs.

LACROSSE

Abington Heights put together consecutive wins two days apart April 22 and 24, beating Wilkes-Barre Area, 9-1, and Holy Redeemer, 15-1.

The Comets took that two-game winning streak into Tuesday when they were scheduled to play Wyoming Valley Conference leader Crestwood.

Caly Yankow had four goals and an assist while Allison Dammer added three goals against Wilkes-Barre Area.

Abington Heights was 3-4 and ranked seventh of the 12 teams pursuing the eight District 2 Class 2A playoff berths.