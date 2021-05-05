🔊 Listen to this

Abington Heights was unbeaten in the Lackawanna League in both baseball and boys volleyball through Tuesday, leaving both teams in first place.

BASEBALL

Abington Heights scored 10 runs in the fourth and fifth innings Monday to battle past visiting Scranton, 10-2, in a Division 1 game and improve to 5-0 in the Lackawanna League.

The Comets are 6-2 overall to rank fifth of nine teams in the playoff ratings race for seeds in the District 2-4 Class 5A Subregional.

Colin Davis, who drove in three runs, and Gabe Pietryka each doubled twice. Michael Show had two hits, two runs and two RBI.

The other league victories came 6-1 over Scranton Prep, 1-0 over Delaware Valley, 5-2 over Scranton Prep and 12-7 over Valley View.

Scott Gilbert and Michael Show combined on a two-hit shutout in the eight-inning victory over Delaware Valley.

Gilbert struck out 14 while giving up two hits. Show struck out one in a spotless eighth inning. Neither walked a batter.

Buzz Albright was 3-for-4 with three RBI and Gilbert struck out 11 while allowing just one hit in the second win over Scranton Prep.

Michael Show, Gavin LaCoe and Ben Kubic each had two hits and two RBI against Valley View. John Deibert was 1-for-2 with three walks and three runs scored.

VOLLEYBALL

Abington Heights is 7-0 in league play with three-set sweeps of four opponents and three other victories in four sets.

The Comets overcame losing the first set at home in an April 20 first-place showdown with Blue Ridge, recovering for a 17-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-18 victory.

The team’s only losses came in a non-league, tri-match April 24 that brought together three teams that were unbeaten at the time – Abington Heights, Wyoming Valley Conference leader Holy Redeemer and Christopher Dock from suburban Philadelphia.

Abington Heights is 8-2 overall and second in the five-way race for District 2 Class 3A playoff seeds.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

The Comets are 2-1 in Lackawanna Track Conference Division 1 going into a season-ending meet with Scranton Prep.

The only loss came April 27 against division champion Valley View, 89-61.

BOYS LACROSSE

After winning its first two games, Abington Heights was shut out three times and held to three goals total in a five-game losing streak it took into Tuesday.

The Comets were clinging to the last of eight available District 2 Class 2A playoff spots out of 11 teams.