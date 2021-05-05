Abington Heights junior Anna Scoblick is playing for the NEPA Elite AAU program for the second straight year.

MANHEIM – Abington Heights junior Anna Scoblick is back with the NEPA Elite AAU basketball program for a second straight season, moving up to the club’s defending Hoop Group Showcase League champion Clark 17U team.

The NEPA Elite girls teams opened their season April 23-25 in the Select Basketball Events’ Live! at the Nook at Spooky Nook Sports.

Scoblick was part of a 4-1 effort by the Clark team.

The second-team Lackawanna League Division 1 all-star for the Lady Comets had two steals in a 42-33 win over City Rocks of New York on the first day. Scoblick hit a 3-pointer to start a streak of 16 straight points to end the first half in a 53-27 rout of Power Move from Baltimore the next day. She hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points in a 63-29 victory over Jersey United Platinum in the final game.

Abington Heights freshmen Kate Scoblick and Emily McDonald are playing with the NEPA Elite Scoblick 15U team, coached by Dave Scoblick.

The team went 3-2 at Spooky Nook and 2-0 May 1-2 in the KYDA Invitational, based out of Riverfront Sports in Scranton, the program’s home.

Emily McDonald was 5-for-6 from the line in a 54-21 victory over Team Pennsylvania Baughman to end the Spooky Nook event on a winning note. She had a team-high nine points in a 49-46 loss to Mass Rivals Silver.

Mackenzie Schirg, a freshman from Lackawanna Trail, is a member of the NEPA Elite Butler 15U team that is 3-4.

Schirg had six points and a team-high seven rebounds in a 47-30 loss to Elmira Fusion to end the Live! at the Nook.

Abington Heights sophomore Patrick Walsh is a member of the NEPA Elite Miller 16U boys team.

Comets freshmen Mason Fedor, Gene Curtin and Will Marion are all members of the club’s Joyce 15U team that is coming off a 3-1 performance at the KYDA Invitational.