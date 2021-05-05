🔊 Listen to this

J.C. Show is averaging 14 points per game and shooting a team-best 91.7 percent from the free throw line seven games into his professional basketball career with Omaha’s Finest of The Basketball League.

Omaha is 3-4 in TBL Central Division.

Show, an Abington Heights and Binghamton University graduate, is also contributing 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

EUROPEAN BASKETBALL

Evan Maxwell closed out the British Basketball League regular season with his sixth double-double in 30 BBL Championship (regular season) games.

Maxwell had 19 points and 10 rebounds in an 86-73 loss to the Bristol Flyers April 29. He went 3-for-6 on 3-pointers.

The 6-foot-10 center from Abington Heights and Indiana Wesleyan University averaged 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 48.9 percent from the floor.

Newcastle (18-12) was scheduled to open the BBL Playoffs Tuesday against the B. Braun Sheffield Sharks.

JAPANESE BASEBALL

Cory Spangenberg is batting .250 through eight games played in his second season with the Saitama Seibu Lions of the Nippon Professional Baseball Pacific League.

The Seibu Lions are fifth of six teams in the Pacific with a 13-15-3 record.

Spangenberg, who led Abington Heights to a 2009 state championship, has a double, a home run, four runs, three RBI and two stolen bases.

Spangenberg got a late start to the season following travel delays and fulfilling quarantine requirements coming into the country.