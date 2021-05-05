🔊 Listen to this

Samantha Baltrusaitis was named Atlantic East Conference Hitter of the Week for the second time in three weeks Monday.

The Marywood University outfielder from Lackawanna Trail used timely grand slams to help land both honors – first, a walk-off slam, then a game-winning, seventh-inning slam in a 10-7 victory over Neumann.

Marywood went 2-2 for the week with Baltrusaitis batting .384 with two homers and seven RBI.

The redshirt freshman helped the Pacers go 8-6, including 6-6 in the CSAC to qualify for the playoffs that are coming up this weekend.

Baltrusaitis hit six homers and drove in 21 runs while batting .375 in 14 games.

Ally Decker, another Lackawanna Trail graduate, threw a five-inning, one-hitter to lead top-seeded Alvernia to an 11-0, five-inning win and a completion of a two-game sweep of its Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth quarterfinal series.

Decker has helped the team go 22-6.

The junior pitcher/infielder is 9-2 with a 2.34 earned run, striking out 60 and walking 28 in 83 2/3 innings. She is 2-for-18 (.111) at the plate with one RBI.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

Danielle Heine earned a bronze medal in the pole vault, helping the University of New Hampshire finish second in the women’s team standings Saturday and Sunday in the America East Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Heine, a sophomore from Abington Heights, earned her medal by clearing 11-1¾.

Calista Marzolino finished fourth in the Patriot League Outdoor Track and Field Championships, losing out on a tiebreaker to a Lehigh University teammate, after the sophomore high jumper from Abington Heights cleared 1.66 meters (5-5 3/8).

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

Lehigh’s Kyle Burke, a middle distance runner from Abington Heights, finished eighth in the Patriot League Outdoor 800-meter run.

BASEBALL

Nate Rolka appeared for the first time since March and just the third time this season for the University of Delaware.

The freshman from Lackawanna Trail needed just one pitch to record an out.

Delaware, an NCAA Division I team is 9-17.

Abington Heights graduate Joey Barcia went 3-for-4 Saturday at Skidmore, giving the Bard College sophomore outfielder his third three-hit game of the season.

Barcia is batting .380 with five doubles, five triples, a home run, nine RBI and eight runs scored in 14 starts.

Bard is 5-11, including 4-8 in the Liberty League.