🔊 Listen to this

The Factoryville Sportsmen’s Club Youth Shooting Team will host a sporting clay’s shoot on Sunday May 16, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds will offset the cost of shells and registration fees for the upcoming state shoot in June at Central Penn.

The cost of the shoot will be $35 for 100 birds or $20 for 50 birds. Fun 50/50 shooting games will be available on the course and down at the club house. Five-Stand and Skeet will also be open with a cost of $5 for 25 birds. The kitchen will be open for breakfast and lunch. If you are unable to attend but prefer to send a donation, they are always appreciated. Donations can be made out to FSC Clay Busters and sent to Fred Rose at 809 Layton Road, South Abington Township, PA 18411.