SHIPPENSBURG – Lackawanna Trail’s regular season was shortened to just four meets, but junior hurdler Tyler Rozanski was able to extend his track and field postseason an extra 11 days by qualifying to be the only Lion competing at the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 2A Championships at Shippensburg University May 28.

Rozanski finished 12th out of 23 entries at the state meet with a time of 41.67 seconds.

“It means a lot to me to be able to get here with all the hard work and dedication I’ve put in,” Rozanski said.

Rozanski made sure to enjoy the experience.

“It’s a blast,” he said. “To finish the season as a junior going to states with only having three chances to run the hurdles because of COVID and everything, it’s just a phenomenal time coming down to states and finishing like this.”

Rozanski earned his shot to compete at Shippensburg by placing second at the District 2 Championships where the top two boys advanced in each event. He took the silver medal May 17 at North Pocono with a time of 41.74.

The eight points scored by Rozanski were the only ones managed by the Lions while finishing tied for 17th out of 20 teams.

Lackawanna Trail had finished tied for second in the six-team Division 4 of the Lackawanna Track Conference by going 3-1. The Lions tied Blue Ridge, the team they did not get a chance to meet, behind champion Montrose (5-0).

Baseball

Lackawanna Trail went 10-2 to win the Division 4 championship of the Lackawanna League.

The Lions, who lost their league opener, wound up averaging 9.4 runs per game in the division.

They lost a non-league game to Old Forge, 2-0, to finish 10-3, but still landed the second seed for the eight-team District 2 Class 2A playoffs.

The Blue Devils did it again in the quarterfinals, beating the Lions, 5-2, as winning pitcher Sean Donovan went 4-for-4.

Kyle Austin drove in Ray Melnikoff in the bottom of the first for a 1-0 lead, but Donovan made sure the Lions did not score again until the seventh inning.

Lefty reliever Luke Levanthall had a standout freshman year for the Lions. He struck out 61 while positing and 0.83 earned run average and also batted .371 while scoring more than a run per game.

Softball

Lackawanna Trail finished strong before having its season end with an extra-inning loss in the District 2 Class A semifinals.

The Lady Lions, who started out 1-4, won their last four Lackawanna games to place fourth in Division 4 with a 7-5 record. They wound up 8-7 overall.

Offense carried Lackawanna Trail down the stretch when the Lady Lions outscored opponents, 69-21, in the four-game winning streak. That made it 6-1 in seven games with the only loss coming to unbeaten division champion Elk Lake.

Lackawanna Trail edged MMI Prep, 7-6, in the district semifinals.

MMI Prep scored six times in the sixth and seventh to turn a six-run deficit into a tie, but Lackawanna Trail recovered in the bottom of the seventh to score the winning run.

Old Forge, which had beaten Lackawanna Trail, 12-5, in a non-league, regular-season finale, had much more trouble with the Lady Lions in the district semifinal.

The Lady Devils needed Arie Brown’s grand slam in the bottom of the seventh to break a tie and end the 11-7 victory.

Girls Track and Field

Throwers accounted for all the points when the Lady Lions finished 15th of 17 in the team standings with nine points at the District 2 Class 2A Championships.

Ashtyn Mecca finished third in the discus with a throw of 105-1.

Ella Axtell was fifth with a shot put of 29-1½ and Nadia Toth was sixth in the discus with 94-11.

Lackawanna Trail went 2-2 and tied for third during the LTC Division 4 season.