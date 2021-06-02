Abington Heights won the title on the last day of the Lackawanna League season and played for the Class 3A championship to wrap up the District 2 postseason.

After fighting off match point to force a fourth set, the visiting Comets fell to six-time champion Delaware Valley in a long May 27 championship match, 29-27, 25-21, 24-26, 25-22.

Delaware Valley (13-1) had won its previous seven matches in straight sets before Abington Heights had the Warriors on the ropes in the first set, then escaped their own trouble in the third set.

Abington Heights led the first set until Delaware Valley scored the final three points.

Roles were reversed in the third set when Jamison Bessoir led the way as Abington Heights took the last three points.

Nate Steenback had 16 kills and two aces for Abington Heights in the final.

Harry Johnson had 12 kills and led in blocks with five. Bessoir had 10 kills and three blocks.

Abington Heights earned the second seed and the right to host the district semifinals where it rolled over Hazleton Area, 25-12, 25-9, 25-14.

Johnson led the way with 11 kills and two blocks. Steenback had 10 kills, five digs and four aces. Gray-Paul Bossi had seven aces, seven digs and five kills.

A late-season upset loss to North Pocono spoiled a perfect Abington Heights league record and a chance to clinch the Lackawanna title early.

Instead, the Comets went to Blue Ridge for the regular-season finale needing a win to avoid a first-place tie and a playoff rematch with the Raiders to decide the championship.

Abington Heights put away the title with a 25-16, 25-11, 27-25 victory.

Dane Johnson had 26 assists in the clincher.

Harry Johnson had 12 kills, seven blocks and five aces. Bessoir had five blocks and five kills. Steenback had 11 kills and four aces.

Abington Heights went 11-1 in the league and 12-4 overall. Eight of the 11 league wins were in three sets.

Steenback was the season leader with 130, but Harry Johnson, Bossi, Collin Jenkins and Bessoir all had 70, giving the Comets more options at the net than most teams. Steenback also was the team leader in digs (39) and service aces (22).

Dane Johnson had 210 assists and Quentin Birch had 185.

Harry Johnson led the team in blocks with 44.