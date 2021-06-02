WILKES-BARRE – Abington Heights quickly brushed aside any disappointment the Comets felt by having their unbeaten record and Lackawanna League boys tennis title hopes get away in a one-point loss to rival Scranton Prep on the last day of the regular season.

The Comets bounced back to win District 2 Class 3A team and doubles tournament titles.

TEAM

Abington Heights landed the top seed and hosted a quarterfinal match in the district tournament, making the most of the home courts in a 4-1 win over Wilkes-Barre Area.

The final two rounds were contested May 6 at Kirby Park where Abington Heights defeated Delaware Valley in the semifinals and Crestwood in the final, both by 3-0 scores. In district team matches, individual matches are not completed once the team outcome is determined.

“We knew what we had to do and we got the job done,” Abington Heights coach Michele Petrasko said.

Sam Christman and Adam Vale, at second and third singles, and Luke Morgan-Quinn Hamilton, at second doubles, all went 3-0 in their district team matches.

Abington Heights advanced to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament where it was eliminated, 5-0, by Upper Dublin in a first-round match played at Birchwood Racquet Club in Clarks Summit May 18.

Morgan-Hamilton had the most competition match, dropping the first set, 7-5.

Lackawanna League champion Scranton Prep maintained its unbeaten record all the way to the District 2 Class 2A final where it lost to Wyoming Valley Conference champion Dallas, 3-0.

DOUBLES

Sam Weis and Christman, the top two singles players during the regular season, formed a team for the doubles tournament and won four straight matches in straight sets to win the District 2 title.

Weis-Christman defeated Wilkes-Barre Area’s Michael Hamel-Stanley Shimko, 6-3, 6-3, for the title, earning a trip to Hershey where they lost in the first round of the state tournament.

Vale-Salony won twice to reach the quarterfinals where they lost in three sets to West Scranton’s John Sinclair-Sawyer McHale.

SINGLES

Christman reached the semifinals of the district tournament where he won the first, 6-1, before dropping the next two to lose to eventual champion Ben Ziegler from Crestwood.

Weis was also eliminated in a three-set match. His loss came to Wilkes-Barre Area’s Hamel in the quarterfinals.