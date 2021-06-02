CLARKS SUMMIT – Lackawanna League Division 1 champion Abington Heights held up its top seed and returned to the District 2-4 Class 5A Subregional championship game when it got past North Pocono, 11-5, in a May 27 semifinal.

Ava Leach drove in four runs and overcame eight walks to get the pitching win with a five-hitter.

Bryn Stiles and Rachel McDonald each doubled twice for the Comets, who were scheduled to host West Scranton in the June 2 Subregional championship game.

The semifinal round was much easier for Abington Heights, which had the first 13 runners reach base in a 12-run first inning on the way to a 15-0, three-inning rout of Wallenpaupack May 25.

The Comets did not even have to bat in the bottom of the third inning to clinch the game on the 15-run rule.

Abington Heights started with Megan Heard, Stiles, Riley Marshall and Bailey White producing four straight extra-base hits.

Heard, who finished 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI, led off with a double. Stiles, who went 2-for-2 with three RBI, homered to left field to open the scoring. Marshall, who was also 2-for-2 and scored three times, triples. White doubled in Marshall on the way to two hits, two runs and two RBI.

Avery Fiorillo doubled, singled, drove in two runs and pitched a scoreless third inning.

McDonald and Leach drove in two runs each.

Leach gave up a single to start the game, then struck out five in her two innings without allowing another hit.

Regular season

Abington Heights went 11-1 in the Lackawanna League to win Division 1 by two games and went 15-1 overall to land the top seed in the Class 5A subregional.

The Comets went 6-0 in their May regular-season games, posting two shutouts and outslugging Valley View, 10-10. They also won a pair of one-run games in succession, 5-4 and 7-6, over Honesdale and West Scranton May 6 and 13.