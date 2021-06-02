🔊 Listen to this

One all-star game down and one to go for Lackawanna Trail all-state fullback/linebacker Ray Melnikoff.

Melinkoff was part of the East squad, which defeated the West, 17-10, May 30 at Landis Field in Harrisburg in the first Small School PSFCA All-Star Game. He played linebacker during the game.

Prior to this year, the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association had been conducting a single East-West game in addition to the annual Big 33 Football Classic in which the state’s top graduating seniors take on another state, currently Maryland.

Melinkoff and two-way linemen Ty Vokes and Kyle Austin have been selected to represent the Lions on the City roster for the 87th annual Scranton Lions Club Dream Game, which returns after a one-year absence. Vokes also could play linebacker.

The Dream Game, featuring graduating seniors from the Lackawanna Football Conference, is scheduled for July 21 at John Henzes/Veterans Memorial Stadium, Valley View’s home field in Peckville.

Melinkoff, Vokes and Austin will be coached by Scranton Prep’s Terry Gallagher on the City team.

The City also includes players from Dunmore, North Pocono, Scranton, Scranton Prep, Susquehanna, Wallenpaupack and West Scranton.

Abington Heights, despite sitting out the 2020 season for precautionary reasons, has two players in the game, wide receiver/defensive back Corey Wickenheiser and two-way lineman Will Stevens.

The Comets join players from Carbondale, Delaware Valley, Honesdale, Lakeland, Mid Valley, Old Forge, Riverside, Valley and Western Wayne on the County team that will be coached by Lakeland’s Dave Piwowarczyk.

Proceeds of the game annually assist the Lackawanna Blind Association. This year’s game is being presented by Northeast Rehab and Riverfront Sports.

Rosters, and other game details, were announced in mid-May.

Schedules

Schedules are set for the 2021 high school season.

A rivalry will be renewed when Abington Heights opens at home Aug. 28 against Tunkhannock.

The rest of the schedule is: Sept. 4, HONESDALE; Sept. 10, at Valley View; Sept. 17 at Wyoming Valley West; Sept. 25, DELAWARE VALLEY; Oct. 2, NORTH POCONO; Oct. 8, at Crestwood; Oct. 16, WALLENPAUPACK; Oct. 22, at West Scranton; Oct. 29, at Scranton.

Lackawanna Trail’s schedule is: Aug. 27, at Carbondale; Sept. 3, LAKELAND; Sept. 10, RIVERSIDE; Sept. 18, at Susquehanna; Sept. 24, HOLY REDEEMER; Oct. 1, at Montrose; Oct. 9, at Holy Cross; Oct. 15, DUNMORE: Oct. 22, at Mid Valley; Oct. 29, OLD FORGE.