Marygrace Sabatini heads to the finish line to complete the 1600-meter relay victory in the season-ending win over Scranton Prep that clinched another Lackawanna Track Conference Division 1 girls title.

CLARKS SUMMIT – The Abington Heights girls went undefeated and virtually unchallenged in Lackawanna Track Conference Division 1 this season.

Again.

The Comets ran their streaks to 14 straight unbeaten regular seasons and 84 straight dual meet wins when they won a season-ending, first-place showdown from visiting Scranton Prep, 99½-50½, May 11.

Abington Heights clinched without any athlete winning more than one individual event in the finale.

“We were very balanced,” Comets coach Mike Ludka said. “We spread it around.”

Megan Malone and Elle Smith made the biggest contributions.

Malone won the 200-meter dash and Smith won the 100. They both were also part of the winning 400- and 1600-relay teams.

Mariel Curra won the 100 hurdles and ran the lead-off leg of the 400 relay. Marygrace Sabatini won the 400 and was the anchor for the 1600 win.

Scranton Prep won eight of 18 events, but Abington Heights had a 50½-9½ advantage in second- and third-place points.

The average Abington Heights win was by 111-39 during a 4-0 run through the division.

Jordan Relays

YATESVILLE – Abington Heights scored 52 of a possible 60 points and won three of six events while outscoring Valley View by 16 to run away with the Class 3A title at the 65th annual Jordan Relays.

“We had (personal records all over the place),” Ludka said. “I’m just excited for them because they had a lot of pressure on themselves coming in tonight.”

Anna Scoblick, Smith, Malone and Sabatini won the 1200 sprint medley and the 1600 relay.

Abby Marion, Kristin Lipkus, Maia Arcangelo and Emma Horsley won the 3200 relay.

The Comets finished second twice and third once in the other events.

District 2

MOSCOW – Abington Heights had depth and balance in extremes this season, but it lacked the title-contending athletes that could pile up points on the district level and wound up finishing 13th of 19 teams in the District 2 Class 3A Championships May 18 at North Pocono.

The Comets were unable to advance any athletes to the state meet.

Abington Heights scored 14 of its points in relays with third places in the 1600 and 3200 and fifth place in the 400.

Isabella Allen was fourth in the pole vault and Scoblick was fifth in the high jump for the top individual finishes.